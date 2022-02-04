Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of planned Olympics protest

Koo Sze-yiu

Veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu protests in December 2019.

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

A veteran Hong Kong activist was arrested for "incitement to subversion" on Friday ahead of a planned protest against Beijing's hosting of the Winter Olympics, hours before the opening ceremony was due to kick off.

