Harry, Meghan team up with ethical investment firm

Meghan and Harry

In this file photo taken on October 16, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan walk down the stairs of Sydney’s iconic Opera House to meet people in Sydney.

Photo credit: Saeed Khan | AFP

By  AFP

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have forged another business partnership -- this time in the world of finance, teaming up with an asset management company promoting socially responsible investments.

