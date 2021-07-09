Haiti police blame Colombian, US suspects in president's slaying

Haitian President Jovenel Moise

Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the Presidential Palace in Port-au-Prince, October 22, 2019. He was assassinated on July 7, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Colombia's defense minister said at least six members of the hit squad appeared to be Colombian ex-soldiers.
  • The US State Department said it could not confirm that any US citizen was arrested.

A 28-member hit squad made up of Americans and Colombians assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Haitian police said Thursday, adding that eight were still at large as the country lurched into political chaos.

