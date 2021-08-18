Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 1,941

A woman stands near her destroyed home as a result of the earthquake on August 16, 2021 near the city of Camp Perrin, Haiti.

The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941 with more than 9,900 wounded, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said on Tuesday. 

