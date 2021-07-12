US officials meet Haiti leaders over assassination

Port-au-Prince

US law enforcement and national security officials met with Haiti's leaders and police to offer assistance in the wake of president Jovenel Moise's assassination, the White House said Monday.

The delegation representing the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, State Department and National Security Council arrived in Haiti on Sunday, NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

"The delegation reviewed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian National Police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination," she said.

They also met with top Haitian political leaders, including interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Senate President Joseph Lambert, "to encourage open and constructive dialogue to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections."

Horne said the US team expressed support for "the Haitian government as it seeks justice in this case and affirmed the United States' support for the people of Haiti in this challenging time."

According to Haitian authorities, a hit squad of 28 men -- 26 Colombians and two US citizens -- killed the president in his home, also injuring his wife.

So far, 17 suspects have been arrested, and at least three killed.