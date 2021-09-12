Gorillas at US zoo being treated for Covid

Covid-19 research

A Covid-19 medical test vaccine research and development concept. Zoo Atlanta said it has been authorized to use the Zoetis Covid vaccine, developed for animals.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gorillas at risk of developing complications were being treated with monoclonal antibodies and the zoo's whole population of 20 gorillas was being tested.

Washington,

