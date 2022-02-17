Google to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

Ad tracking

Google offices in London. The tech giant has announced plans to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system running on billions of devices.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system running on billions of devices, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to address on its iPhones.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.