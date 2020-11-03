Global support pours in for Austria after terror attack

Three people were killed in multiple shootings in Vienna on Monday evening in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terror attack”.

Here are the main reactions to the shootings, which police said took place at six different locations:

“We are experiencing difficult hours in our republic,” Chancellor Kurz said on Twitter. “Our police will act decisively against the perpetrators of this repulsive terror attack. We will never be intimidated by terrorism and we will fight this attack with all means.”

President Emmanuel Macron said: “We French share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people following the attack in Vienna.”

“After France, it is a friendly nation that has been attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We will concede nothing,” he tweeted in both French and German.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said “Islamist terror is our common enemy”. “The fight against these assassins and those who instigate them is our common struggle,” her spokesperson tweeted, adding: “solidarity” with Austria.

Deeply shocked

The foreign ministry tweeted that Germany would not “give in to hate that is supposed to divide our societies”, calling the news from neighbouring Austria “horrifying and disturbing”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “deeply shocked” and that the “UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria — we stand united with you against terror”.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said there was “no room for hatred and violence in our common European home”, while his foreign minister Luigi Di Maio tweeted that “Europe must react”.

Policemen walk past wreathes placed at a crime scene before the arrival of the Austrian Chancellor to pay his respects to the victims of a shooting in Vienna on November 3, 2020, one day after the shooting at multiple locations across central Vienna. Photo credit: AFP

European Council chief Charles Michel said: “Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values. My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack. We stand with Austria.”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that she was “shocked and saddened”, and that her “thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Austrian people”.

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell called it “a cowardly act of violence and hate”.

Jewish facilities

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he was “horrified” and wanted to “express my solidarity to all people in Austria and my friend Sebastian Kurz”.

Czech police said they had started random checks on the country’s border with Austria and had also stepped up “supervision over major Jewish facilities in the Czech Republic”.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that his prayers were with all Austrians.

“These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The US stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists,” he said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted that he was “shocked by the horrific attacks” and offered Kurz “full solidarity”.

“Our thoughts are with the people in Vienna and the authorities dealing with the situation. Our hearts, with the victims and their loved ones.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted his condolences on Twitter, calling the attack “horrific and heartbreaking”.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible this act of terrorism,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the people of Austria and everyone affected by this deplorable act.”