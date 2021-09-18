Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Girls excluded from returning to secondary school in Afghanistan

Afghan school girls 

Afghan school girls walk in a street in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Girls were excluded from returning to secondary school in Afghanistan on Saturday, after the country's new Taliban rulers ordered only boys and male teachers back to the classroom. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.