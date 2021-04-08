Germany to talk to Russia about buying Sputnik jabs

A syringe with the webpage of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease in the background.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Germany has until now coordinated its vaccine buying with the EU.
  • Since inoculations began in late December, Germany has deployed vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna.
  • A fourth, from Johnson & Johnson, is expected to be rolled out across the bloc in the coming weeks.

Germany said Thursday it would talk to Russia about purchasing doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine pending approval from European regulators, without waiting for coordinated EU action.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.