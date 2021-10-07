Germany puts 100-year-old on trial for Nazi crimes

The replacement of the sign "Arbeit macht frei" (Work will set you free) is seen in Auschwitz, Oswiecim December 18, 2009.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard will on Thursday become the oldest person yet to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany when he goes before court charged with complicity in mass murder.

