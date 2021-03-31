Germany limits use of AstraZeneca vaccine to only those over 60

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Germany becomes the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in recipients.

Photo credit: Miguel Riopa | AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca has once again faced new concerns about safety after Germany’s vaccine regulator announced more cases of blood clots in people who have been jabbed.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.