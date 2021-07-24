German floods death toll hits 180, with 150 still missing

One person also died in Bavaria, while Belgium accounted for 36 deaths, taking the total toll in Europe to 216.

The latest death toll from floods that hit western Germany this month stands at 180, with about 150 still missing, authorities said on Friday.

