George Floyd: 'Gentle giant' who became symbol of fight against racism

floyd
floyd
Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

His name has been chanted by demonstrators around the globe, his face displayed on murals across America. Since his brutal death George Floyd has embodied the Black victims of police violence and racism in the United States. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Joho's U-turn in push for coast party  

  2. PRIME Uhuru corners Ruto over UDA

  3. Ex-policeman convicted of George Floyd's murder

  4. PRIME Why 2022 is special for these deputy governors

  5. CAS posts illegal, rules High Court

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.