Gates Foundation appoints 'outsiders' to board for the first time

The Gates Foundation has appointed a new board of trustees that will bring in independent and diverse perspectives in their philanthropic organisation.

This is the first time the foundation has incorporated ‘outsiders’ to help in steering forward the organisation.

“This governance change comes after the death in late 2020 of Bill Gates Sr., Bill Gates’ father, an honorary co-chair, and a long-time guiding voice at the foundation, as well as the decision by Warren Buffett last year to step down as a trustee after nearly 15 years,” said a statement by the Gates Foundation.

Telecom billionaire Strive Masiyiwa of Zimbabwe is one of the four new appointees and the only African appointed at the board.

Smallholder farmers

“Over the last 20 years I have worked with the Gates Foundation, beginning with efforts to improve agricultural production for more than 400 million smallholder farmers in Africa, to improving livelihoods for the poorest people across Africa and the world. We have worked together to address global health crises like the Ebola and Covid-19 pandemics. I am honoured to join the co-chairs and the incredible team at the foundation in fighting disease and poverty throughout the world,” said Mr Masiyiwa in a statement.

Other appointees include; Baroness Nemat Shafik, director of the London School of Economics; Thomas Tierny, cofounder of non-profit advisory firm Bridgespan; and Gates Foundation chief executive Mark Suzman.

“It (the appointments) represents an explicit recognition by Bill and Melinda, especially in the wake of their divorce, that the foundation will be well served by the addition of strong, independent voices to help shape our governance,” said Mr Suzman, chief executive in the Foundation’s annual letter.

Nine members

The board will also add other trustees in the near future and they are looking to have a total of nine members.

“We are in active conversations about adding to our initial slate to enhance representation across gender, geography, and expertise,” said Mr Suzman.

The foundation was started 21 years ago and has so far provided grants of about 60 billion US dollars with an annual payout that increases every year.