France to offer free therapy for children affected by Covid

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with a child as he visits a child psychiatry department in a hospital in Reims, northern France on April 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that France would offer free therapy sessions with a psychologist for children and adolescents whose mental health has been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.