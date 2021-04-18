France sets age of sexual consent at 15

  • The bill does allow for sex between a teen and a young adult up to five years older.

  • Under current French law, prosecutors had to prove that a minor was forced, threatened or tricked into having sex with an adult in order to bring charges of rape or sexual assault.

French lawmakers gave final approval on Thursday to legislation setting the minimum age of sexual consent at 15, following a wave of allegations of sexual abuse and incest described as France's second #MeToo movement.

