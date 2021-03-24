France probes death of student who got AstraZeneca jab

AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe's medical regulator, European Medicines Agency, said on March 18, 2021 that the AstraZeneca vaccine is "safe and effective" and not associated with a higher blood clot risk.

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP

By  AFP

French authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the death of a 26-year-old medical student days after he received AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, while stressing that no link had been established yet with the jab.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.