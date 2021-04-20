France hails Chad President Idriss Deby as 'courageous friend, great soldier'

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno, who died Tuesday from battle wounds according to the army, was a "courageous friend" of France and a "great soldier" who worked tirelessly for the security of his country, the French presidency said.

The statement from the Elysee Palace also emphasised the importance of "stability and territorial integrity" for Chad while urging that the post-Deby transition take place in "peaceful conditions".

Deby died on the battlefield after three decades in power, the army announced on state television on Tuesday.

The shock announcement came only the day after the 68-year-old was proclaimed the winner of a presidential election that had given him a sixth term in office.

The 68-year-old had ruled Chad with an iron fist for three decades but was a key ally in the West's anti-jihadist campaign in the troubled Sahel region.



