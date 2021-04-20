France hails Chad President Idriss Deby as 'courageous friend, great soldier'

Chadian President Idriss Deby

In this file photo taken on November 12, 2019, Chadian President Idriss Deby attends the plenary session of the Paris Peace Forum. 

Photo credit: Ludovic Marin | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno, who died Tuesday from battle wounds according to the army, was a "courageous friend" of France and a "great soldier" who worked tirelessly for the security of his  country, the French presidency said.

