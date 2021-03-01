France ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

By  Agencies

A French court found former president Nicolas Sarkozy, 66, guilty on Monday of trying to bribe a judge and influence peddling, making him the second head of state in modern-day France to be convicted of corruption.

