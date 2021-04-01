Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

A police officer stands outside an office building where four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting on March 31, 2021 in Orange, California.

Photo credit: Mario Tama | AFP

By  AFP

Four people, including a child, were shot and killed Wednesday evening at an office building in Southern California, police said.

