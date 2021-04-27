Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

India covid

A policeman wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to a family on a motorbike at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Chennai on March 28, 2020. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Crates of ventilators and oxygen concentrators from the UK were unloaded at a Delhi airport , the first shipment to arrive in the country to deal with the crisis. 
  • Germany and Canada have promised support, while France said it will send eight oxygen production units as well as oxygen containers and respirators to India.
  • The US promised to send doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine to India. 

The first emergency medical supplies trickled into Covid-stricken India on Tuesday as part of a global campaign to staunch a catastrophic wave in the latest pandemic hotspot, with the United States also pledging to export millions of AstraZeneca vaccines.  

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Farmaajo to address anxious public as allies flee his camp

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Court blocks repatriation of Kakuma, Dadaab refugees

  4. JSC nominates Martha Koome as Chief Justice

    Martha Koome

  5. Covid-19: Kenya records 511 new cases, 22 more deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.