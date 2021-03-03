Fly me to the moon: Japan billionaire offers eight free seats to moon trip

Moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the first private passenger who will fly around the Moon aboard the SpaceX BFR launch vehicle.

Photo credit: Toshifumi Kitamura | AFP

By  AFP

It's the sort of chance that comes along just once in a blue Moon: a Japanese billionaire is throwing open a private lunar expedition to eight people from around the world.

