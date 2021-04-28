Florida toddler shot and killed at own birthday party

Police in Florida were investigating Tuesday the murder of a three-year-old boy who was shot and killed at his own birthday party.

Elijah LaFrance was likely struck by a stray bullet in a Miami suburb Saturday evening, when "unknown subjects armed with various semi-automatic weapons, to include rifles, arrived on the scene and began discharging the firearms towards the residence" as the child's family cleaned up the yard after the party, Miami-Dade police said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he "succumbed to his injuries," according to police.

Authorities were offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case.

Elijah, who would have turned four in a few days, was celebrating his birthday with another child, his family told local media.

Videos from the party show the children playing in a pool at the house, surrounded by colorful balloons.

Officers arrived on the scene after being alerted through the ShotSpotter system, a technology that listens for gunshots and is installed throughout nearly 100 American cities.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot in the incident. Police recovered more than 60 bullets on the scene.

"I am completely devastated, I'm disgusted," said Miami-Dade County Police Department Chief Alfredo Ramirez III as he vowed to invest every effort possible to solve the crime.