Five politicians, pilot die in Colombia small plane crash

Five politicians and a pilot died Wednesday in a small plane crash in central Colombia, authorities said.

The five were all members of the right-wing Centro Democratico of former president Alvaro Uribe.

They were on a plane that came down in the municipal area of San Luis de Gaceno in the Boyaca department, according to the civil aviation authority, which is investigating the cause.

The party on Twitter lamented the "tragedy," which claimed the lives of members including ex-senator Nohora Tovar, departmental lawmaker Dimas Barrero, aspirant governor Eliodoro Alvarez and Villavicencio municipal councillor Oscar Rodriguez.

The plane was flying from Villavicencio to Bogota for a party gathering, according to local media.