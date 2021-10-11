Fire breaks out at Lebanon fuel storage facilities

Lebanon Fuel fire

Smoke billows from a huge fire in one of the tanks at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on October 11, 2021, sparking alarm as the country grapples with dire hydrocarbon shortages.

Photo credit: Mahmoud Zayyat | AFP

By  AFP

Zahrani

