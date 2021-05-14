Ferraris for the people: Luxury goods now sold in fractions

Ferrari

An average person can now own a Ferrari -- or at least a part of one on paper, thanks to fractional ownership platforms. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Anyone can easily own a Basquiat painting, a pair of Yeezy sneakers or even a Ferrari -- at least, that's the promise of a growing number of fractional ownership platforms that sell shares of these rare items, starting at just a few dollars.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.