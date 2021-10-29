Family of pregnant 11-year-old 'raped by grandfather' refuses abortion

She is 21-weeks pregnant after being raped by her step-grandfather, who is awaiting trial.

By  AFP

The office of Bolivia's human rights ombudsman said Thursday it would help an 11-year-old rape victim obtain an abortion it said had been hindered by the Catholic Church -- if she wants one.

