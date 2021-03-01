Facebook to roll out news platform in Germany this May

  • The platform, launched in the US in 2019 and in the UK in January, delivers users of the world's leading social network curated news content bought from traditional publishers.

Facebook will roll out its news platform in Germany from May, providing articles from around 100 existing German media outlets, the US-based tech giant said Monday.

