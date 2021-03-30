Experts to reveal details on Covid origins as leaders urge pandemic treaty

Covid-19 testing

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. International experts will unveil a report into the origins of Covid-19.

Photo credit: Hector Retamal | AFP

By  AFP

Geneva

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.