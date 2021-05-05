Expensive divorces: From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos

Bill Melinda Gates

Melinda and Bill Gates attend a session at the Congress Center during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 23, 2015.

Photo credit: AFP

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

After announcing their divorce on Twitter on Monday, May 3, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are expected to go separate ways after 27 years of marriage, bringing down the curtain on one of the wealthiest unions in history.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.