EU pledges $1.2 billion aid for Afghanistan

Kabul

Afghan people stand along the roadside as they wait for taxis in Kabul on August 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wakil Kohsar | AFP

By  AFP

The EU on Tuesday pledged a one-billion-euro (US$1.2-billion) aid package for Afghanistan, "to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse," the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

