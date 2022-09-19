EU lawmakers tap ICC in Xinjiang atrocities against Uighurs

More than three dozens of European Parliament members want the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate certain Chinese officials for possible crimes against humanity.

In a joint letter likely to raise a storm in Beijing, some 38 members of the European Parliament asked the ICC Prosecutor to investigate claims of refoulement, forced labour and torture against members of the Uighur ethnic group.

The legislators argued some of the Uighurs who had fled to neighbouring countries had forcibly been returned, and disappeared.

The joint letter said the “it is increasingly difficult and irresponsible for those of us in elected positions to ignore this evidence…” of possible crimes and asked the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan to launch an investigation.

The letter is nothing more than a petition, rather than a European Union call on the ICC. But it is likely to rub China the wrong way again. Beijing has routinely fought back accusations of violations in Xinjiang, where the Muslim Uighur ethnic group lives.

On Friday, Mao Ning, the Spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected accusations of forced labour, arguing the country abides by all labour laws.

“There’s no so-called “forced labour” in China. We firmly oppose using the so-called “forced labour” or any Xinjiang-related issue to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” she said in response to a proposal by the European Union to ban importation of any products whose processing involves forced labour.

The EU proposal did not name China by name, but it may follow US earlier decision to ban importation of solar panel making material from Xinjiang over allegations they are process with forced labour.

In June, the European Parliament had taken on Beijing on the issue, passing a resolution alleging human rights abuses in Xinjiang had a serious risk of genocide.

The resolution, which too didn’t carry legal power, said there had been “credible evidence” of controlled births, separation of families and “government-sponsored programmes of forced labour and mass forced sterilisation.”

The allegations were dismissed as Beijing argued the population in Xinjiang had continued to grow normally.

The letter to the ICC asked the prosecutor to investigate and possibly indict Chinese officials culpable for the violations.

China is not a member of the ICC but the Court may, if the matter is approved by the UN Security Council, charge officials found to have committed such crimes.

However, the allegations came even as Beijing fought back a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ report that suggested the treatment of Uighurs may constitute crimes against humanity.

Instead, Beijing accused the UN High Commissioner of defamation and lies.

The European legislators claimed last week than nearly all of Uighurs who have been forced back into China were tortured, sent to forced labour and forced to undergo illegal medical operations.