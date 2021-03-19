EU countries to resume AstraZeneca jabs after 'safe' verdict

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Leading EU countries said Thursday they would resume AstraZeneca vaccinations after the European medical regulator said the jab is "safe and effective" and not associated with a higher blood clot risk after days of commotion around the shot. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Teachers set to benefit in new CBA

  2. S.Africa's Ramaphosa leads tributes to 'fallen' Zulu king

  3. Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom

  4. New political alliance formed in Somalia

  5. Magufuli to be laid to rest Thursday

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.