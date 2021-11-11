Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Photo credit: Mario Tama | Afp

By  AFP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold approximately $1.1 billion in shares of his electric car company, after indicating over the weekend he would sell 10 percent of his stock based on the results of a Twitter poll.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.