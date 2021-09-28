Drones and jets: China shows off new air power

A China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's Cai Hong (Rainbow) 6 drone is seen a day before at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, China on September 27, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

China on Tuesday showed off its increasingly sophisticated air power including surveillance drones and jets able to jam hostile electronic equipment, with an eye on disputed territories from Taiwan to the South China Sea and rivalry with the United States.

