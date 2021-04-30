Dozens killed in Israeli religious festival crush

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in the north of Israel on early on April 30, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A massive stampede at a densely packed Jewish pilgrimage site killed dozens of people in northern Israel on Friday, leaving emergency workers scrambling to clear the area and evacuate the critically injured.

