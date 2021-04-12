DMX: Dogs for life

A young fan holds her dog at a makeshift memorial for hip-hop star DMX outside White Plains hospital in White Plains, New York on April 9, 2021. The rapper, who died at 50, was a huge fan of dogs.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

By  Elvis Ondieki

The red-letter day finally arrived for DMX when the iconic raspy-voiced rapper breathed his last on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The Mt Kenya headache in Raila, Ruto deal

  2. PRIME Ruto or Raila on the ballot? The hurdles ahead

  3. India bans export of crucial Covid-19 drug

  4. DMX: Dogs for life

  5. Covid-19: India stops export of key drug

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.