Divided, bruised US marks 9/11’s 20th anniversary

In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, smoke billows after the first of the two towers of the World Trade Center collapses.

Photo credit: File | Henry Ray Abrams | AFP

By  AFP

Americans mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday with troops finally gone from Afghanistan, but national discord -- and for President Joe Biden, political peril -- are overshadowing any sense of closure.

