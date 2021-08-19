Desperate Afghans trapped in Kabul airport no-man's land

Afghanistan airport Kabul people evacuation

People wait to be evacuated from Afghanistan at the airport in Kabul on August 18, 2021 following the Taliban stunning takeover of the country. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Distressing pictures and video have emerged of people desperately trying to get aboard any flight leaving -- even resorting to climbing on a US military Hercules as it rolled down the runway for take-off.
  • Some semblance of order has been restored, but thousands have been left stranded between the Taliban and US lines

Thousands of Afghans were packed Thursday between Taliban checkpoints and a US-imposed ring of steel around Kabul's main airport, desperate to get aboard any flight out following the return of the hardline Islamist group.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.