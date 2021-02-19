Democrats unveil immigration reforms offering citizenship to 11 million

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Democrats unveiled legislation Thursday for President Joe Biden's plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States.

