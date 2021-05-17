Deadly cyclone bears down on Covid-stricken India

India cyclone

Motorists drive through a waterlogged road amidst heavy rains from Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai, India on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Indranil Mukherjee | AFP

By  AFP

Ahmedabad

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.