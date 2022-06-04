Daredevil granny, 103, beats record for parachute jump

A 103-year-old Swedish woman on Sunday set the world record for the oldest person to complete a tandem parachute jump, saying she planned to celebrate "with a little cake".

"It was wonderful to do this, I've been thinking about it for a long time," Rut Larsson told Swedish news agency TT, adding: "It all went as planned."

With family and friends waiting on the airfield below, Larsson completed her jump harnessed to parachutist Joackim Johansson in Motala, 240 kilometres southwest of Stockholm.

The pair sailed down to the ground smoothly, as helpers rushed to Larsson's side with her walker to help her get up.

Rut Larsson and skydiving expert Joackim Johansson (left) successfully landed in Motala urban area, Sweden, on May 29. Photo credit: AFP

Asked what she saw and felt as she came down, Larsson replied: "Nowadays I don't see so well, but it felt good".

She said she liked "that you slowly glide down from above, I think it feels nice."

An official from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to record the jump.