Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for the first time in months

A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 test at United Memorial Medical Center testing site in Houston, Texas, June 25, 2020.

Photo credit: Mark Felix | AFP

By  AFP

The United States recorded fewer than 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 in one day for the first time in five months on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University pandemic tracker.

