Cuba marks six decades under US sanctions

cuba US economic embargo sanctions

In this file photo taken on May 1, 1998 a worker holds up a sign condemning the US economic embargo against the communist nation during the traditional Labor Day parade in downtown Havana. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Cuba on Monday marks 60 years under a US economic blockade that has deeply affected the communist nation's fortunes and shows no signs of being lifted.

