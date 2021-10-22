Covid may have killed 180,000 health workers - WHO

KNH

Medical personnel prepare to visit a Covid-19 ward at Kenyatta National Hospital on March 15, 2020.  

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

The WHO said Thursday that 80,000 to 180,000 health care workers may have been killed by Covid-19 up to May this year, insisting they must be prioritised for vaccination.

