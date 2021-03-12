Covid-19 vaccine: A shot at redemption for J&J?

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine i

A dose of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination event at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in South Los Angeles on March 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Mario Tama | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The J&J inoculation is the first approved by health authorities to require just one shot, the latest breakthrough for an industry that had been on the outs with the general public prior to Covid-19.

New York,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid in Kenya: Uhuru bans all political gatherings

    Uhuru Kenyatta, Covid-19

  2. PRIME Behind the Covid death count are loved ones gone too soon

  3. Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

  4. Eric Omondi and his crew granted police bond

  5. Kidero suspends Homa Bay campaigns over Covid

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.