Covid-19: Thai couples urged to mask up for Valentine's Day sex

People taking photographs of a screen wishing a happy Valentine's Day, in Bangkok on February 14, 2021.  As lovers in Thailand prepare to shower each other with tokens of affection, health authorities February 2022 are urging couples to mask up and practise pandemic safe sex this Valentine's Day. 

Photo credit: Mladen Antonov |AFP

By  AFP

As lovers in Thailand prepare to shower each other with tokens of affection this Valentine's Day, health authorities are urging couples to practise safe pandemic sex -- including wearing masks during intercourse.

