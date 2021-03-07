Covid-19: Israel re-opens restaurants, bars with 40pc population fully vaccinated

Israel green pass for Covid-19

Attendees show off their "green passes" (proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 coronavirus disease) as they arrive at Bloomfield Stadium in on March 5, 2021, before attending a "green pass concert" for vaccinated seniors, organised by the Tel Aviv municipality. 

Photo credit: Jack Guez | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Green pass holders can also now have a drink at a bar -- but cannot yet strike up a chat with a stranger sitting on the stool beside them, with rules requiring an empty seat between patrons.

Jerusalem,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Health workers in Kenya hesitant about taking Covid-19 vaccine

  2. No rift in BBI Secretariat, says Waweru

    BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru

  3. Covid-19: Kenya records 465 new cases

  4. Covid-19: Israel re-opens restaurants and bars

  5. What next for Tanzania maize after Kenya ban?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.