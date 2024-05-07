Countries seek to secure the movement of nuclear material

Representatives of eight countries are meeting in Kenya to discuss safety and security concerns around the transportation of nuclear and radioactive material.

The teams, mainly drawn from regulatory and security agencies, are seeking ways to ensure such material is kept secure during transit.

In eastern and southern Africa, millions of packages of radioactive material are transported by rail, road, sea and air annually for use in medicine, energy, military, research and manufacturing.

Threats during transportation include acts of sabotage, terrorism, accidents and disjointed security measures by countries. Additionally, the potential for malicious actors to target shipments for theft to cause harm poses security risks.

At a regional forum in Nairobi on Tuesday, it emerged that despite the safe packages for nuclear and radioactive material, emergencies could still occur for which prompt action by countries is required to prevent harm to humans and the environment.

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) Director General James Keter said tackling challenges in transporting the material calls for collaborations between regulators and security teams. He said no country is an island in dealing with inherent threats.

“These substances, indispensable in sectors like medicine, agriculture, industry, and research, necessitate the utmost levels of security and regulatory vigilance,” he told representatives from

Kenya, DR Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia are attending the May 6 – May 9, 2024 talks.

The symposium, convened by the United States Office of Radiological Security, noted that accidents or incidents during transit could lead to severe consequences if unchecked, including radioactive contamination, environmental damage, and threats to public health and regional safety.

“Through collective action, we can establish robust regulatory frameworks, enhance detection capabilities, and bolster response mechanisms to effectively address security threats and challenges,” Mr Keter said in an opening speech read by KNRA Director for Partnerships Edward Mayaka.

Speaker after speaker called for the harmonisation of basic laws and transport protocols relating to licensing and export-import permits across the region. The forum stressed collaborations between governments, international organizations, and stakeholders to ensure safe and secure transportation in Africa.

The regional forum is focused on regulatory frameworks, security measures, threat assessment, emergency response and accident preparedness, public communication and perception, incident analysis, international collaboration and best practices sharing.